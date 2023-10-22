A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in North Wales.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal incident near Wrexham overnight.

A stretch of the A483 northbound was shut for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

In a statement, a North Wales Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 12am this morning (Sunday, October 22nd) we received a report a pedestrian walking on the A483 northbound between Junction 4 (A525 Ruthin Road) and Junction 5 (Mold Road interchange) had been hit by a vehicle.

"The emergency services attended, but sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin and the Coroner have been informed. The road has since reopened, and enquiries are ongoing into the incident."

Detective Constable Donna Vernon said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I am urging anybody who may have been travelling along the A483 around the time of the incident, or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact us.

“I’d also like to thank motorists for their patience whilst the road was closed.”

The force has asked anyone who may have information that could assist with the investigation to contact them via the live web chat or by calling 101, quoting reference number 23001039592.

