An 82-year-old pensioner from North Wales said he was "frightened to death" after he was evacuated from his home because of Storm Babet.

Harry Smith, from Rossett, said he hadn't seen anything this bad for 23 years and believes the amount of damage caused by the floods could have been prevented.

Many of those affected by the storm have criticised authorities for not reacting fast enough. Storm Babet left at least seven people dead and hundreds more homeless throughout the UK.

On Saturday, the River Alyn, near the Alyn pub in Wrexham, burst its banks and police and firefighters were called to help residents. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

North Wales fire service said they had 200 calls over the weekend with 44 fire engines being deployed.

82 year-old pensioner Harry Smith was stuck in his home with no way to get out and described the ordeal as "frightening."

He said: "My niece and her partner came down yesterday and he walked down and carried me on his back, up the road. I was frightened to death, I'm really upset I am."

Mr Smith said he thought the amount of damage caused by the floods could have been prevented.

Wrexham councillor Hugh Jones, agreed with Mr Smith and said part of the blame lies with Natural Resources Wales.

He said: "I'm absolutely devastated with what's happening. People are still stranded in their homes. Natural resources Wales still haven't responded and still haven't put the barriers up..Worst it's been in 30-40 years."

Natural Resources Wales said that staff were working overtime to minimise the effects of the storm but more rain fell than initially expected.

Iwan Williams, operations manager for NRW, said: “The extreme weather brought on by Storm Babet has affected a number of communities over the weekend leading to severe flooding in places like Trevalyn.

“A severe flood warning was put in place in Llandrinio, Powys along with additional flood warnings and alerts, demonstrating the huge amount of rainfall that fell in North and Mid Wales over a relatively small amount of time.

“Our staff have been working extended shifts to minimise the effects of the storm where possible but more rain fell more quickly in parts of Wales than the forecast had suggested – and before we could install temporary flood defences.”

