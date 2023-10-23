Welsh Ambulance has declared an "extraordinary incident" across the country.

The service said it is due to "handover delays at hospitals across Wales."

Although nationwide, the incident relates particularly to the Swansea Bay area.

The issue is the length of time ambulance crews are having to wait before handing patients over once they arrive at hospital.

"You can help us by only calling 999 if your emergency is life or limb-threatening. Please call 111 to receive non-urgent medical advice," the service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

