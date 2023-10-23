Play Brightcove video

Sir Keir Starmer has hinted at his plans for Wales if the Labour Party wins the next general election.

Whilst visiting the Tata Steelworks in Port Talbot, the Labour leader said he would do more to protect jobs in the town.

Looking ahead to the possibility of a Labour win at the next election, he promised a "decade of national renewal" for Wales.

In September, the UK government agreed to invest £500m of public money to secure the future of Tata Steel in Port Talbot.

But unions fear the move could lead to around 3,000 job losses, mainly in south Wales.

"We would be more ambitious: we want to drive up the demand for steel, we need to go to clean power by 2030", he said.

"We want to ensure there is a plan that preserves the jobs we have got, the experience we've got - we've got 100 years' worth of experience here in Port Talbot - combine that with a bridge to the future so that the future generation of jobs is here.

"That is going to require stability, growing the economy and a plan for steel.

"We have that plan, and if we're privileged enough to come into power we hope to be operating that plan which will mean the next generation of jobs here in south Wales are vitally important."

The Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, accompanied the Labour leader on a visit of the steelworks in Port Talbot. Credit: PA Images

Turning his attention to the Welsh Government's finances, the leader of the opposition said an incoming Labour Westminster Government would "work with the Welsh Government on a rules-based basis".

"We say put 13 years of decline behind us, and go for a decade of national renewal which will hugely benefit Wales."

Last week, the Finance Minister set out how the Welsh Government will revise its spending plans for the current financial year in the light of an expected £900m shortfall.

