Jenny Plumb captured the swans enjoying themselves and using the natural flow of water as a slide

Storm Babet has a caused a significant amount of damage and disruption over the last few days. But for a group of swans in Denbighshire, the weather wasn't all that bad.

In Ruthin, some parts of the town’s local park were left underwater. However this was an invitation for some swans to use the flowing water as an impromptu slide.

Jenny Plumb, partner John and their two girls were exploring the park when they caught sight of the water birds enjoying themselves.

Jenny, a youth worker said: "We could see the park’s floods from our house.

"I took a video of the swans coming down as I thought it was so funny seeing them use it as a waterslide.

"We didn’t wait to see if they went back up for another go but who would blame them them if they did? It looked great fun."

Many social media users called the video "hilarious" as the swans were gliding down the water flow. Credit: Media Wales

Social media users described the video as "hilarious".

One user commented: “Omg I love this! Swans living the life."

Another added: “Better rephrase the old saying, 'nice weather for ducks'... to swans."

However, residents living nearby put flood barriers in place as the River Clwyd broke its banks to inundate the town’s park by Ruthin Rugby Club.

