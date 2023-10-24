Police are investigating the unexpected death of a a 40 year-old-man on a housing estate in north Wales.

The area has been cordoned off after what was described locally as a "major incident."

North Wales Police have released a statement, a spokesperson said : "We remain in attendance at a property in Pentre Gwyn, Wrexham following an unexpected death of a 40 year-old-man.

"The coroner has been informed and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death."

Paramedics said they were were called to a property on Pentre Gwyn in Caia Park, Wrexham, shortly after 6:15pm last night, Monday 23 October. The nature of the incident is yet to be confirmed.

In a statement, the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6:18pm last night to an incident at an address on Pentre Gwyn, Wrexham."We sent two emergency ambulances and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service to the scene."One local, who did not wish to be named, said there was a "major incident" on Monday evening with multiple ambulances and police cars at the scene.

He said: "It was shocking to see."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...