He might not be worth millions... but Harry Cain's hat-trick is priceless

Who has scored "the best hat-trick in history", Harry Kane or Harry Cain?

You might be surprised by the answer but TikToker Harry Cain managed to emulate his namesake in a charity football match, scoring three stunning goals.

He was amongst social media stars taking part in "Match for Mind" at Park Hall, home of JD Cymru champions The New Saints.

Alongside Harry Cain, who has a million followers, other influencers taking part in the charity match included diehard Wrexham fan Bootlegger, Cal The Dragon and Morgz.

Harry Kane's namesake Harry Cane has offered him stiff competition. Credit: PA

Helping his team secure an 8-2 win, Harry Cain opened the scoring with a cheekily chipped panenka penalty over fellow influencer Cal The Dragon - who has 2 million followers of his own on the social media platform.

He then scored from inside his own half, spotting the keeper was off his line, to make it 4-1.

But Cain saved his best until last, leaving his teammates and even the referee stunned.

With the game all-but-over in injury time and the team already cruising at 7-2 up, he unleashed a rabona kick, where a player kicks with their legs crossed, into the top right corner to finish off the scoring.

The 26-year-old certainly impressed, with The New Saints chairman Mike Harris admitting he had "never seen" anything like it.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing when I watched it back," Mr Harris said.

He added: "I’ve been in football for three decades and have never seen anything like that. I might have to get in touch and see if he fancies coming down for a trial if he keeps scoring goals like that."

Kieran Davies, who organised the match, said: “It was an incredible night for a very important cause and I am delighted to have played a part in it.

"We had some of the biggest stars on the internet taking part and managed to raise a fantastic amount of money for Mind and other mental health charities. I’m already looking forward to next year’s event!”

