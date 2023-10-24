A river search is ongoing in Cardiff city centre with a large number of emergency service teams at the scene.

Police, fire and ambulance teams were present near the Wood Street Bridge.

An eyewitness near the scene said: "There is a heavy emergency presence at the bridge at the end of Tudor Lane. There are four fire engines and an ambulance...There are also lots of police in the area."

South Wales Fire and Rescue said they were called just before 8am to reports of a "water rescue" near the bridge.

A spokesperson from stated South Wales Fire and Rescue: "At approximately 7:49am on Tuesday 24 October 2023, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received calls of a water rescue on Wood St bridge, Cardiff.

"Multiple crews are in attendance, alongside other emergency services colleagues.

"The incident is still ongoing."

South Wales Police posted on X (formerly Twitter): "We are at the scene of an incident between Tudor Street and Wood Street, Cardiff.

"The road is currently closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Delays are expected in the area."

The emergency services also had boat teams searching the river this morning and the bridge has been taped off.

Cardiff Bus has also some diversions in place because the bridge is closed.

The Cardiff Bus service posted on Facebook about the City centre service diversion.

It said: "Due to a police incident at Wood Street Bridge, the following diversions are in place until further notice:

7/8/9 will divert via Penarth Road, omitting Clare Rd, Wood St & Wyndham Arcade

92/93/94 via Penarth Rd to Park St

13/25/62/63 & 96 will start and end at Park Street

95 via Sloper Rd, Penarth Rd to Park Street."

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Team added : "A stop message was received at approximately 10:22am."

The incident has now been handed over to the RNLI.

