Rob McElhenney is showing his love for Wrexham co-chairman Ryan Reynolds with an extravagant and unusual birthday present - a new park.

The star of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia unveiled his plans for the former Hippodrome cinema site, which he hopes to alter in honour of Ryan's 47th birthday.

Interest has been sparked by the idea for "The Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park," with plans submitted to Wrexham County Borough Council.

The new park, if approved, will be built on the site of the old Hippodrome cinema. Credit: Parks & Wrex

The council bought the site, which used to house a popular cinema until 1998, in 2021 with plans to turn it into an area for shoppers and visitors.

The gifts exchanged by the pair have gained notoriety since they bought the club, with presents including a urinal and a blimp over the stadium.

McElhenney announced his plans on social media, enlisting the help of fellow Hollywood A-lister Chris Pratt, who starred in hit comedy Parks and Recreation.

Describing the park, McElhenney said: “It will have open green spaces. Pop-up restaurants. It will have movie screens.

"There will be actual green lanterns. Benches for old guys to swing on. A statue that clearly does not look like Ryan. Happy birthday Ryan!”

The proposal is due to be submitted to the local council, with some "preliminary plans" already outlined.

Council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard said: “After purchasing the former Hippodrome site last year, we’ve had exactly the same ambition as Rob to bring the space back into use as some sort of community park.

"Rob’s vision fits so well with our Placemaking ambitions for the city centre and the early proposals for developing it into pop-up space for our community and attracting visitors to this part of town is really intriguing.

"The added bonus of having Rob and Ryan involved in the regeneration of the site with a few quirky ideas which only they can do is fantastic and we’ll really look forward to working together as their plans develop.”

