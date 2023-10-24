Several 'go-slow' protests will be taking place this weekend to oppose the rollout of the 20mph speed limit in Wales.

The protests are part of 'National Convoy Day' organised to oppose the Ultra Low Emission Zone in London.

On Saturday, 28 October the protests will affect some main roads in Wales including A55, A483 and M4.

Drivers protested on some of the country's busiest roads including on the A55 near St Asaph. Credit: Andy Lowe

Last month drivers had staged a 'go-slow' protest on some of Wales' busiest roads in opposition to the new 20mph default speed limit.

A petition against the limit has since reached nearly 500,000 signatures, prompting many to urge for the rule to be overturned.

Last week, the First Minister had told MPs that he will take seriously the petition against the Welsh Government’s 20mph policy but is standing by the change.

London’s Metropolitan Police has green-lighted four convoys entering London on Saturday, 28 October.

Here's the list of 'go-slow' convoys that are currently planned for Saturday, October 28:

Llanddulas to Wrexham: 10.30am departure

Wrexham to Bangor Services: 10.30am departure

Welshpool/Newtown to Cardiff: Details to be confirmed

Magor Services to Cardiff on the M4: 10am

Pont Abraham Services to Cardiff: 9am-9.30am

Swansea to Cardiff: 9.30am

