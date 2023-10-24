20mph: Series of 'go-slow' protests planned in Wales during the weekend

A petition against the 20mph limit has since reached nearly 500,000 signatures, prompting many to urge for the rule to be overturned. Credit: ITV Wales

Several 'go-slow' protests will be taking place this weekend to oppose the rollout of the 20mph speed limit in Wales.

The protests are part of 'National Convoy Day' organised to oppose the Ultra Low Emission Zone in London.

On Saturday, 28 October the protests will affect some main roads in Wales including A55, A483 and M4.

Drivers protested on some of the country's busiest roads including on the A55 near St Asaph. Credit: Andy Lowe

Last month drivers had staged a 'go-slow' protest on some of Wales' busiest roads in opposition to the new 20mph default speed limit.

Last week, the First Minister had told MPs that he will take seriously the petition against the Welsh Government’s 20mph policy but is standing by the change.

London’s Metropolitan Police has green-lighted four convoys entering London on Saturday, 28 October.

Here's the list of 'go-slow' convoys that are currently planned for Saturday, October 28:

  • Llanddulas to Wrexham:

     10.30am departure

  • Wrexham to Bangor Services:

     10.30am departure

  • Welshpool/Newtown to Cardiff:

     Details to be confirmed

  • Magor Services to Cardiff on the M4:

     10am

  • Pont Abraham Services to Cardiff:

     9am-9.30am

  • Swansea to Cardiff:

     9.30am

