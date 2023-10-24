Wales to play in new international rugby tournament after 'significant overhaul'

A new international rugby tournament has been announced by World Rugby, which kicks off in 2026.

The tournament, which will take place every other year, comprises of two divisions. Six Nations teams, SANZAAR Unions - Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa - plus two other teams likely to be Fiji and Japan will make up the top division.

The second division will comprise of another 12 international teams run by World Rugby and the tournament - unofficially dubbed the Nations Championship - will take place every two years, in between World Cups and British and Irish Lions tours.

It's a move that World Rugby have labelled the "most significant overhaul of the international game since the sport went professional."

But it has faced some opposition, with detractors claiming that it freezes out emerging nations like Georgia, Uruguay and Portugal, who lit up the Rugby World Cup this year.

However, in 2030, promotion and relegation between the two divisions will be introduced.

The matches will be played in the traditional November autumn and July summer tour windows.

World Rugby has also announced that the 2027 World Cup will be expanded from 20 to 24 teams.

The Six Nations will remain but there are unconfirmed reports that it could be condensed from seven to six weeks.

