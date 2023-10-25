Heavy rain could cause flooding and disruption as The Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

The warning has been issued for other parts of Wales from Tuesday evening (October 24) until Wednesday morning.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the wet weather meant there was “potential for travel delays and poor driving conditions” on Wednesday morning.

He added: “There could be a lot of spray on the roads and some difficult driving conditions as we start Wednesday morning. There could be some delays to public transport as well.”

The forecaster said the weather was more “typical” for October than that of Storm Babet, adding that the storm was “thankfully long gone”.

Mr Snell said: “It could be a bit of a tricky rush hour, first thing, but the rain will move out of the way and it will certainly be nowhere near on the scale of what we’ve seen further north.”

The forecaster said that much of the south coast of England and south Wales was likely to receive 15-25mm of rain.

