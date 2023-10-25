Leigh Halfpenny will retire from international rugby after Wales' clash with the Barbarians next weekend.

The swansong at the Principality Stadium will bring the curtain down on an illustrious 15-year career at the highest level.

Throughout Warren Gatland's first stint as Wales boss, between 2008 and 2019, Halfpenny was an ever-present. His 801 points place him third on Wales' all-time list behind Stephen Jones and Neil Jenkins, his mentor.

Wales' Leigh Halfpenny after the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter final match at Stade de Marseille, France. Credit: PA

Halfpenny has amassed over 100 caps for his country and was present on the Lions tours of 2013 and 2017.

That tour to Australia with the Lions coincided with Halfpenny hitting the peak of his powers. His attacking play from full-back was razor sharp and his goal-kicking won the Lions the series against the Wallabies.

He was top points scorer on that tour and an obvious pick for player of the series. The victory was significant because it was the first tour the Lions had won since 1997 and some were beginning to question the tourists' relevance.

Halfpenny said: “It’s been such a huge honour and privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and represent my country over the past 15 years.

"It was a dream as a kid growing up playing for Gorseinon to one day play for Wales and I’ve made the most incredible memories.

“There’s been ups and downs but I will look back on my international career with immense pride, there’s no better feeling running out to a full Principality Stadium wearing the Welsh jersey and singing the national anthem."

Halfpenny has been a points machine for Wales and his ability to punish opposition indiscipline from anywhere inside their own half was the bedrock for Wales' success under Gatland.

Wales' Leigh Halfpenny and Louis Rees-Zammit during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff Credit: PA

But it wasn't just his goal-kicking that set him apart. For years, Halfpenny was regarded as the best defensive full-back in world rugby.

That might be an unglamorous tag but his contribution in this area was as important as his points scoring exploits.

He had an uncanny ability to predict where the opposition might be trying to kick the ball to gain a territorial advantage and moving into position to thwart them.

His last-ditch defending was appreciated all over the world. He was Wales' safety blanket in the back field.

He was the last line of defence for over a decade - the loneliest position on the rugby field - and he never let his country down.

Away from the limelight, he remained as humble as could be. He appeared far more comfortable standing alone, in front of his tee, in front of 70,000 people than he did fielding questions from the media.

At times it felt as if he was almost slightly embarrassed by his own greatness.

Halfpenny will deserve every plaudit that comes his way in the coming days - even if the praise might make him a bit uncomfortable - and will be remembered as a legend of the Welsh game.

Wales boss Gatland said: “Leigh has had a fantastic career for Wales, firstly on the wing and then at fifteen where he has been brilliant – probably the best defensive full-back in the world and a tremendous goal kicker.

“He’s had his fair share of injury challenges over the years but has never let that hold him back.

“If you are talking about role models in professional rugby, I don’t think you could find someone that works harder than Leigh in terms of how he prepares. The analysis, training and recovery he has done time and again has been really impressive, he is the ultimate professional."

