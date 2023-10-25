Play Brightcove video

Warning: This article contains descriptions of child sexual abuse and self-harm

The families of young girls who were blackmailed into sending indecent images of themselves to a police officer who posed as a teenage boy on Snapchat have said their “lives will never be the same”.

The young girls who were targeted by 24-year-old Lewis Edwards from Bridgend have been praised for their "exceptional bravery" which helped bring the paedophile to justice.

Edwards, who was a serving officer with South Wales Police at the time of his crimes, was given 13 life sentences on Wednesday.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke described his behaviour as "cruel and sadistic", adding that she found he was "dangerous" and "posed a high risk of danger to children".

She said: "He (Lewis Edwards) had caused significant harm to the victims, to their parents, their siblings and wider families."

Harrowing accounts from victims were shared during the trial, with one mother describing how "the innocence" of her "beautiful little girl" had been taken by Edwards' actions.

She said: "He's taken precious family time we should be spending together and taken away our emotional and physical wellbeing of both of us as parents.

"I'd like the court to understand life will never be the same for us again. The impact of this offence is very real and life-changing."

Edwards' victims were aged between 10 and 16.

He had previously pleaded guilty to 161 offences including blackmail, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, making a child watch a sex act, demanding indecent images of children and making indecent images of children.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: "His (Lewis offending is significantly aggravated by the fact he was a serving police officer.

"There is no doubt he has caused significant harm to the reputation of South Wales Police and to policing generally."

Whilst sharing their witness impact statement, one parent choked back tears as she told the judge how Edwards' actions had caused "irreparable damage" to their family with her daughter self-harming.

She said: "You have broken her to the point she didn't want to live any more. I want the court to understand the irreparable damage you have caused us all."

Another mother said: "On numerous occasions, I know she contemplated suicide and still refers to those dark times when she felt hollow and worthless.

"I find it incomprehensible an individual is capable of creating such fear and torment of a child."

A teenage girl who spoke in court said: "I want my voice to be heard, this is who I am.

"I thought I was talking to a really nice boy who liked me, complimented me, and made me feel good about myself.

"I told him I didn't want to send images any more and he blackmailed me by threatening me and my family. I felt terrified, horror and let down."

Her mother added: "The smirk he gave us in court shows that he has no remorse. I do not think he can or will have any understanding or care how he has impacted his victims.

"Lewis Edwards, I want you to know that as a family we will never forgive you and we feel nothing for you but hate."

Edwards joined South Wales Police in January 2021 and has since resigned. Investigators found that on 30 occasions, Edwards was in contact with his victims during his working hours.

The court heard how Edwards had targeted one teenager just 17 days after meeting her as part of his duties.

One victim's mother described how her daughter had "loved socialising" with her friends through social media and Edwards' crimes "had changed that".

She said: "I totally underestimated the delicate balance between safety and privacy, and danger and abuse.

"She is a victim and although I do blame myself for not protecting her she was a 12-year-old girl whose innocence was violated through no fault of her own. She has a right to be safe online."

Another of Edwards' victims said: "Before this I had stuff going on with my mental health which was getting better, but this happened and it started to get worse again. I felt worse than I was before."

Detectives raided the home Edwards shared with his parents in Bridgend, in February this year and seized mobile phones, a computer, USB sticks and a hard drive.

One teenager said: "Before all this I was not like this, I was an anxious person and always smiling. I'm not like that now.

"It's affected my relationship with friends as I don't want to go out, it's had a massive effect on my life... I feel like I am always panicking."

Another said: "I hate him, he's horrible. I don't know how someone could do this to me."

One mother told the judge: "I feel I've lost a small part of my baby girl. Her innocence has been torn from her and she will never get it back.

"I'm not sure any of us will 100% trust the police again."

One teenager was revising for her GCSEs when she fell victim to Edwards.

"Her behaviour did change, she was very angry, short-tempered and generally not herself," her mother said.

"The guilt she feels about not telling someone sooner and (she) worries she could have stopped him from targeting other young people."

Others chose to have their victim impact statements read out by prosecutor Roger Griffiths.

While reading one statement from a mother, Mr Griffiths became choked with emotion and had to take a break before continuing.

"As a family we have had our fair share of heartache and tragedy but nothing can ever compare to this," the mother said.

"As a family we have struggled with news of my declining physical health. I am in the process of undergoing medical treatment and time is extremely precious.

"The last few months should have been a time I can make memories and spend quality time with my children. It's been taken away from us. The emotional pain I have endured has impacted my declining physical health.

"Lewis Edwards has taken everything from us, he's taken the innocence of my beautiful little girl, he's taking precious family time we should be spending together and taken away our emotional and physical wellbeing of both of us as parents.

"I'd like the court to understand life will never be the same for us again. The impact of this offence is very real and life-changing."

