At Penscynor, many of the birds and animals roamed free. Creatures swirled around your head and nipped at your feet. And those creatures were hungry.

Visitors still remember Indian hornbills swooping down to steal sandwiches from the cafe, and many a school pupil lost their packed lunch to a peacock.

But in the 1970s, one bird ruled the roost: Percy the pelican. One of his favourite pastimes was wrapping his enormous beak around the heads of unsuspecting children.

Visitors to Penscynor were told the rhyme: ‘Percy the pelican loves to play, if you clap your hands he will go away’. But Percy had other ideas.

You can see more of Percy’s antics in Penscynor: Life on the Wild Side. Sunday 5th November at 7:30pm on ITV Wales. Catch up online afterwards.