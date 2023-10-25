Between 1971 and 1998, millions of visitors enjoyed a day out at Penscynor Wildlife Park.

From Australian parakeets to Peruvian alpacas, Penscynor introduced a world of weird and wonderful creatures to the Neath Valley.

You’ve been contacting us with some of your favourite memories of Wales’ wildest attraction.

RebeccaThe chimps' tea parties were amazing! My grandmother was laughing at a chimp that had stolen an ice cream off a child, when another chimp appeared from behind her and gave her a big kiss on the lips! She was devastated and nearly sick, but it was the highlight of our day!

LydiaLoved loved this place. Had the car sticker in the car window all through my childhood. The slide was my favourite part. My brother used to go on it at first because I was too little apparently. We used to stand on the bridge and watch him. When I was old enough to ride it I felt like the queen of the world. Waving to my mam and dad on the bridge is still one of my best memories ever.

SheilaI remember the miner bird copying my laugh and we were laughing at each other!

KathrynThe monkeys used to walk across the wire tunnel and pee on your head!

DelythI loved this place … apart from being chased by Percy the Pelican.

LouI went on a school trip when I was about 5 or 6. My Nan gave me a new purse with a pound in it (for luck). I accidentally dropped it in the otter enclosure and they ate it. The keepers had to go and retrieve it to save them from choking! But I didn't get my pound back. Luckily a very kind teacher gave me some money as I was devastated I couldn't buy my mum a little present from my trip. Probably one of my earliest memories.

TracyI remember one of the monkeys pulling my brother's hair through the wire of the cage.

AdrianI absolutely loved this place. It brings back so many happy memories of my mother and late father taking us there for a day out. I was lucky enough to be there the day the toboggan run opened. Enjoying the view on the way up on the ski lift, and going as fast as I could coming back down. Brilliant.

SianWe took our children here time & time again, they loved it. Just wish it was still around for our children to take their children.

