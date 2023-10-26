New statistics have revealed which street has the highest amount of crime at night in the Welsh capital.

St Mary Street (1,328) has by far the most, more than double that of the next highest, Queen Street (659).

There were thousands of violence-related offences in Cardiff city centre this year according to a council report on the impact of alcohol consumption.

A review carried out by a number of bodies, including the police, said that there remains large amounts of crime and disorder in the city centre linked to the presence of licensed premises.

The review also found that street drinking is primarily an issue during daytime hours in Cardiff city centre.

A council report on community safety issues within Cardiff city centre during the night time economy highlights that although incidents in the city centre are way above the ward average, incidents have dropped since 2019.

The report states that the percentage of anti-social behaviour in the city centre has decreased in the last four years from 18.2% in 2019/20 to 14.7% in 2022/23.

Police statistics revealed that the streets with the highest number of offences recorded as violence, drugs, sexual offences and public order offences during the night time economy hours from 2019 to 2023 were:

St Mary Street (1,328)

Queen Street (659)

Castle Street (311)

Mill Lane (282)

Park Place (271)

Greyfriars Rd (242)

Churchill Way (196)

Caroline St (152)

The Hayes (143)

Westgate St (141)

Knox Rd (133)

