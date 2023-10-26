Investigations are underway after a man was injured in a "stabbing" incident in Cardiff.

Officers were called shortly after 8:10pm on Wednesday following reports of a stabbing on South Luton Place, Adamsdown.

A 33-year-old man from the Splott area was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he was treated for his injuries.

A South Wales Police spokesperson confirmed he is now out of hospital.

They added: "Through our campaign #NotTheOne, we aim to educate people on the dangers of carrying a knife by giving parents, teachers, and community groups the tools they need to do this."