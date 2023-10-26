ITV Cymru Wales' Lewis Rhys Jones reports from Newcastle Emlyn

Residents in a west Wales town have shared their concerns about the "unbearable" smell coming from a local creamery - comparing it to sewage.

Dairy Partners Limited in Newcastle Emlyn, produces around 400 tonnes of pizza cheese a week, but locals have complained about an "awful smell" coming from the site.

Those living near the site say it's "unbearable."

George Chadzy runs a timber merchants business next door and spoke of the horrific smell he is faced with during his work.

He told ITV Cymru Wales: "On its worst day, it's really off-putting, some days it can be more like just gone off milk. At its worst, it's more like sort of slurry or some people have described it as sewage.

Derry Partners said: 'Neighbours had been consulted before a new treatment plant was built at this creamery'. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"Where we are located we are near their effluent tank, so the smell is what we tend to get. On a day like today, when it's nice and still, you wouldn't know anything is there.

"Somedays when they are really pumping out the sludge it can be quite off-putting."

National Resources Wales says it received 380 complaints about the site in 2022 and 2023.

Mr Chadzy said: 'On its worst day it's really off putting'. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Mr Chadzy hopes the situation can be resolved, adding: "It's a good bit of industry for the town like Newcastle Emlyn.

"I mean it's great to have such a big company based here, it would just be nice if there was a bit of 'give and take' from both sides."

In a statement, Derry Partners said: "Neighbours had been consulted before a new treatment plant was built at this creamery.

"Further odour testing between 2021 and 2022 led to action being taken by the company."

It also says it "answered odour complaints on the same day they were made."

