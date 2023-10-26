A fundraiser has been set up to help support the family of a "cherished" mother and "devoted" daughter tragically killed in a multi-vehicle crash during Storm Babet.

Cheryl Woods, 61, and Sarha Smith, 40, who were from Caerphilly, died in a crash involving four cars and a lorry on the M4 near Chippenham on Friday, 20 October.

A JustGiving page created by a relative aims to raise £15,000 for Cheryl and Sarha's grieving family to cover the funeral costs.

The money will also be used to provide "immediate assistance" for their six daughters who are aged between three and 22.

The fundraising page says: "The sudden loss of Sarha Smith and Cheryl Woods has placed an immense burden on their family both emotionally and financially.

"Planning a funeral and dealing with the associated costs is an additional burden that no family should have to face during such a heartbreaking time.

"By contributing to this campaign you will help alleviate the financial strain on the family and provide them with the means to give Sarha and Cheryl the farewell they deserve.

"Moreover your generous contributions will also provide immediate assistance to their six daughters".

The JustGiving page says the fundraiser aims to help ease the financial burden of "associated costs" during a "heartbreaking time." Credit: Petra Smith/ family photo

Just days after the tragic multi-vehicle crash, their family paid tribute in a moving statement issued through Wiltshire Police.

It said Cheryl Woods was "cherished by those in her life, fulfilled the roles of a loving mother, doting grandmother, cherished sister, and a dear friend".

It added: "Her selflessness was a defining trait, consistently prioritising her family's wellbeing over her own, and she took immense pride in her Welsh heritage while nurturing a deep love for nature."

To Sarha they said: "In the footsteps of her mother, unselfishly devoted herself to her family's needs ahead of her own.

"She was not only a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend but her absence leaves a void for those who relied on her radiant presence.

"Her legacy lives on through her six daughters who will forever hold her memory close and strive to honour her with their efforts.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…