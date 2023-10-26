Play Brightcove video

Video credit - Daily Post Wales

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder after the death of a man at a property in north Wales.

Emergency services were called to Pentre Gwyn in Caia Park earlier this week on Monday 23 October 2023. A man, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

There is still a police presence at the scene as investigations continue.

Police confirmed that two people were arrested for suspicion of his murder and have been released on bail. Credit: Media Wales

A North Wales Police statement said: "At 6.14 pm on Monday, October 23rd, we were called to an incident at a property in Pentre Gwyn, Wrexham.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service. Sadly, a 40-year-old man died at the scene."Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

"Officers remain at the scene as investigations continue into the unexpected death."The coroner and the man’s family have been informed."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Hughes added: “This investigation is in the early stages and we are keeping an open mind into the circumstances.

"I would like to reassure the community that we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public. Anyone with information that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference number 23001046393."

