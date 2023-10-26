Wales has been named one of the best places to visit in the world in 2024 by Lonely Planet.

The Best in Travel awards include 50 destinations worldwide split into categories including cities, regions, countries, sustainable destinations, and “value”.

It marks the travel publisher’s 50th anniversary.

Wales' trails were recognised for leading the way in sustainability, thanks to its revamped railways expanding the possibilities of exploring the nation's wild.

Spain, Ecuador, Hokkaido in Japan, and Greenland were also among the other top 10 best sustainable places to visit.

New cycling trails, train and flight services, bids for UNESCO world heritage status and an ongoing commitment to sustainability have all contributed to putting Wales on this year's list.

Nitya Chambers, SVP of Content and Executive Editor, said: "Our picks for this year seek to both inspire and follow the instincts of 2024's traveller.

"Best in Travel is Lonely Planet's heart and soul of travel inspiration, responding to the enthusiasm of travellers who want to explore the world in a way that is authentic, led by local guidance and has sustainable values at its core.

"With new takes on iconic destinations and 50 fresh ideas across five categories, we're confident Best in Travel opens up a year of incredible adventures."

Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism in Wales, Dawn Bowden, says the recognition is "truly well-deserved" and "hopes it will entice more visitors to Wales".

She said: “It’s excellent news that we’ve been recognised as one of those leading the way in sustainability in a publication used by international travellers around the world.

"Our strategy for tourism development aims to develop tourism that does good – tourism that supports our communities and cares for and protects our land and is mutually beneficial to visitors and citizens."

