The leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd has been accused of 'appalling misogyny' by a Welsh Government Minister.

Andrew RT Davies MS was speaking with former UKIP and Brexit Party MEP Nigel Farage on GB News about the channel being removed from the Senedd's internal TV system.

The decision to remove the channel was made by Elin Jones, MS, the Llywydd or presiding officer of the Senedd and a Plaid Cymru MS.

During the conversation, Farage said Elin Jones, MS, had not responded to a request to appear on the show.

Davies then interjects, saying she was "Busy doing her hair".

The comments have been condemned by Wales' Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething MS, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice his anger at the comment.

He said: "This is absolutely appalling misogyny from Andrew RT Davies, who should apologise immediately to the Llywydd."

Plaid Cymru's leader, Rhun Ap Iorwerth, also said it was an "appalling lack of respect shown by the Welsh Tory leader"

In response, Andrew RT Davies MS said: "This is desperate from Labour and Plaid.

"It's an expression used by many Welsh people, something I've said about men, women and even myself.

Wootton has apologised for his reaction to Fox's comments. Credit: GB News

"If Labour and Plaid think this is today's top issue, that's up to them.

"But my focus is the Welsh people's priorities of cutting waiting lists in our Welsh NHS and scrapping Labour and Plaid's blanket 20mph speed limits."

GB News was removed from the internal system in the Senedd after actor Laurence Fox made comments about a female journalist, which went unchallenged by host Dan Wootton.

Fox was sacked by GB News and later apologised to Ava Evans, while Dan Wootton said he "should have intervened immediately to challenge [Fox's] offensive and misogynistic remarks".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...