A charity shop is urging customers to stop donating sex toys.

Volunteers at the Barnardo's shop in Gorseinon, Swansea posted on social media to ask customers to "refrain from donating your used and unused marital aids".

They also reminded people that it is a "children's charity" with "a range of ages on our wonderful volunteer team", adding that it has CCTV to trace donations back to owners.A Barnardo's spokesman added: "We're always hugely appreciative of donations from the community - but it’s fair to say that these items aren't quite the sorts of toys we’re looking for."This winter, frontline staff at Barnardo's will be helping struggling children and families across Wales by providing them with essential items like food and clothing."The money raised from our shops helps us to carry on this vital work – so please do donate any clothing or children's toys you can to your local Barnardo's store."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...