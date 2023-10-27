Police officers in the Llanrumney area of Cardiff have been given extra powers after reports of an increase in anti-social behaviour.

South Wales Police will be able to order anyone "who is causing, or is likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress" to leave three areas.

The order started earlier this afternoon (Friday) runs until the early hours of Sunday morning (29 October).

The order comes after a rise in reports of anti-social behaviour in the area. Credit: South Wales Police

Officers will also be able to seize property they suspect is being used to cause anti-social behaviour.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "A dispersal order, which is granted under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, is in place three areas of Llanrumney from 3pm today (Friday, 27 October) until 3am on Sunday, 29 October.

"Under Section 35 of the Act, police officers can instruct anybody who is causing, or is likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to leave the area as illustrated in the maps.

"They will also have the power to seize any property which officers suspect is being used to cause anti-social behaviour. "The order is a preventative measure following increased reports of anti-social behaviour."

