Politicians call for Six Nations to return to free-to-air TV

A group of Welsh politicians have called to the Six Nations and the 2028 European Championships to be shown on free-to-air TV.

The Welsh Affairs Select Committee was told matches hosted by streaming companies are attracting substantially lower audiences, despite in 2022, three of the four most-watched programmes in Wales being sporting events.

The UK Government says they have no plans to review which sporting events are free-to-air, but are looking into whether digital platforms can be included.

There are currently 12 sporting events which must be shown on free-to-air TV, known as Category A events, which include the men's and women's World Cup Finals as well as the Olympics and Paralympics.

Rio Dyer (centre) shaking the hand of Warren Gatland after Wales' latest Six Nations match in Rome Credit: PA

Six Nations matches which include the home nations are currently a Category B sporting event, which means they can be shown behind a paywall as long as there are highlights or delayed coverage made available to free-to-air broadcasters.

The chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee, Stephen Crabb MP, said: “Broadcasting in Wales is a remarkable success story, and has played an important role in shaping Welsh national life over the last century and reinforcing modern Welsh identity.

"We have a thriving ecosystem of creative talent and successful production companies across Wales which supports jobs and adds real economic value.

Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb MP is the Chair of the Welsh Affairs Select Committee. Credit: PA Images

"But we are concerned that public service broadcasters are too slow to adapt to the currents of the global broadcasting revolution, and regulation is too weak to ensure a level playing field with the new global streaming giants.

“The UK Government must address this disparity as a matter of urgency and bring forward the long-awaited Media Bill to ensure new prominence rules can protect the PSBs.

"But the PSBs themselves need to step up and improve the way they present Welsh content on their own digital platforms.

“Sport in Wales faces acute financial challenges, and we recognise the tension that exists between maximising television audiences through free-to-air broadcasting and maximising the revenue available from going behind a paywall.

"But it is the strong view of the committee that our national teams should be available to watch free-to-air.

People come from across the globe to watch sport in Wales, with the charge due to come in a year before Cardiff hosts Euro 2028 matches.. Credit: PA

"For Welsh rugby, which is fighting to rediscover its soul and reverse the decline in grassroots participation, this is especially important.

"The Six Nations competition must remain free-to-air.”

The sale of broadcasting and media rights represent around half of the income of Wales Rugby Union (WRU) and the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

In response, a spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: "It is vital that broadcasters promote Welsh culture and language through their content.

"That's why we've included measures in our draft Media Bill to encourage more Welsh language programming and ensure it is easier to discover on smart TVs and streaming sticks.

"The Government's objective is to ensure the biggest sporting events are made available to the public throughout the UK which is why we have the listed events regime.

"While we have no plans to review the sporting moments covered by our listed events rules, our ongoing digital rights review is considering whether expanding the rules to cover digital platforms would improve access to these events."

Which sporting events are currently free-to-air in the UK?

All matches of the FIFA World Cup

All matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup

All matches of the UEFA European Championship

FA Cup Final

Scottish Cup Final

Grand National

Epsom Derby

Challenge Cup final

Rugby Union World Cup final

The men's and women's Wimbledon Championships finals

Olympic Games

Paralympic Games

