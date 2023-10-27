Raac: Bridgend Market stalls left 'in limbo' as Christmas looms

Play Brightcove video

Issa Farfour reports for ITV Wales.

Businesses impacted by Bridgend Indoor Market's closure say they're not being supported enough and being left "in limbo" ahead of Christmas.

It comes as Bridgend County Borough Council have called on the UK Government to cover the costs of rehoming the stalls until the building can be remediated.

A spokesperson for Bridgend County Borough Council said: “This is not a one size fits all solution.

"Council officers have been working tirelessly, behind the scenes to facilitate a way forward to enable each and every trader to relocate and trade again as soon as possible, based on their own individual circumstances.

“In order to support them in any way we possibly can, we have agreed to pay for their set up, any adaptations and removal costs, and where possible for any new rental costs to equate to no more than they paid in the indoor market.

“We have also offered business support advice from our Economic Development team including the opportunity of financial grant support where appropriate.

"Traders are also currently being offered a weekly pop-up stall in the Rhiw Shopping Centre to enable them to continue trading.

“Our main priority is to find a solution to suit all traders, to enable them to get up and running and trading again as soon as is practicably possible, in the run up to the busiest time of the year.”

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: "It is factually inaccurate to suggest government has changed the way RAAC is assessed.

"All building owners should continue to follow guidance published by the Institution of Structural Engineers - their experts have confirmed this will not change after a thorough investigation.

"Councils like Bridgend are ultimately responsible for the management of their own finances."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...