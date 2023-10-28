A mum who felt "too scared and embarrassed" to have a smear test is warning all women to have one after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Tasha Doran, 40, said she avoided having the test because she was afraid of the result.

Now the mum-of-one, who is soon to be a grandmother, is warning all women to get the test after finding out her cancer is terminal.

Tasha said she wants to spend the time she has left raising awareness of cervical cancer and the importance of having regular smear tests “even if you feel completely fine”, and enjoying time with her family, including her soon-to-be granddaughter.

“I’m going to give her enough cwtches to last a lifetime,” she said.

“I want to use my voice now to tell people to get tested. Don’t allow this to happen to you.

"I’ve never had a smear test because I was scared, embarrassed and afraid of the result. I know there are so many women out there feeling the same way. I want to tell them: ‘Do it. Please do it. You don’t know what is happening in your body.’”

Tasha's son Jamie is expecting a baby in December Credit: BPM Media

Tasha was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer in January 2022.

She began treatment a couple of months later and was told she was cancer-free in August.

However, in October, Tasha said she experienced "sharp shooting pains in my groin which worsened".

She was referred for scans at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr and found out the cancer had spread through the entirety of her right groin, cervix and left lung and that it was terminal.

There are around 3,200 new cervical cancer cases in the UK every year, according to Cancer Research UK, meaning around nine new cases every day.

Around half of women diagnosed in the UK survive the disease for 10 years or more, but Tasha has been told her cancer is too advanced and isn't curable, and her only option is chemotherapy to prolong her life up to a year.

Tasha said she wants to spend the time she has left raising awareness of cervical cancer. Credit: BPM Media

Cervical screening, known as a smear test, is offered to all women and people with a cervix in the UK on the NHS aged 25 to 64.

The test checks a sample of cells from the cervix for types of human papillomavirus (HPV).

If high-risk types of HPV are found during screening the sample of cells is also checked for abnormal cell changes.“In hindsight, I’d had symptoms which I now know are signs of potential cancer, but I didn’t know at the time before my diagnosis last year,” Tasha recalled.

“I had pain during intercourse and heavy bleeding afterwards, I had clots, dry skin and a flakey scalp. I also had athlete's foot and was regularly applying cream, not realising the cause was that my body was so rundown by the cancer."Before her chemotherapy begins at Velindre Cancer Centre on 31 October, Tasha is going to be joined by her friends in shaving her head to “regain some control”.

All of the hair shaved will be donated as wigs for children going through treatment for cancer.

“Cancer is very cruel because it doesn’t just affect the inside of you,” she said.

“I’m worried about the side effects on the outside and how after chemo my identity is going to be taken from me really. The mental impact of that is a lot to take.“My friends Laura and Julia have said they’re going to shave their heads with me. I think they’re mad, but I’m really grateful. I love all of my family and friends who have been so lovely.

"I’m really proud of them, especially my son. He makes the best of what he has in his life, as I think I have. We’ve made the best of our lives together. He’s a principled man and he’s the biggest achievement of my life. I can’t wait for him to make me a nanny. I’m going to do everything to hang on until then.”

