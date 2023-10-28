A person has died following a 'serious' crash on the A55.

The A55 has been closed eastbound between junction 11 Llandegai and junction 19 Glan Conwy.

Police said they were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a white Hyundai on the A55 Eastbound at Dwygyfylchi at 5:49am on Saturday morning.

The single occupant of the vehicle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin and the coroner have been informed, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said they're appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number A172376.

Traffic Wales advised motorists to follow diversions via the A55 junction 11 Llandegai and along the A5 to Capel Garmon and then the A470 to Llansanffraid Glan Conwy before re-joining the A55 at junction 19.

