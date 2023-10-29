An actor from Cardiff said his dream has come true after he was cast in the award-winning musical Hamilton.

Levi Tyrell Johnson, who studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama (RWCMD), said: "This has been my dream for the past eight years now. This musical made me want to study musical theatre."

He added: "I’m endlessly grateful to all those who believed in me, my mum who’s been my biggest and best supporter and my dad for all the all the advice along the way!"

Levi will be covering the roles of Marquis de Lafayette, who is a close friend of the central character, Alexander Hamilton. He will also play Thomas Jefferson, who is the third president and second vice president of the U.S.

He will be in the first UK and Ireland tour of the show.

Hamilton will be touring the UK and Ireland. Credit: Danny Kann

Hamilton tells the story of the American founding father Alexander Hamilton, who rises from poverty and becomes the right-hand man of George Washington.

It is set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway music. It has won 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy, Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Levi will be playing multiple roles on tour with the musical. Credit: Levi Tyrell Johnson

Actor Levi Tyrell Johnson has been speaking to Nest Jenkins for ITV Wales arts programme Backstage.

He told Nest: "I've always loved like musicals. My grandma used to take me to pantomimes growing up every Christmas. And I always wanted to be an actor."

After training in musical theatre, Levi was cast in his first West End musical, The Choir of Man. He described it as a "phenomenal experience".

Levi Tyrell Johnson (left) had his West End debut in 'The Choir of Man' Credit: The Choir of Man

"It felt like the best day ever every day.

"I've come from a council estate in Cardiff, Llanrumney specifically, and then to be there up on stage and getting a standing ovation every single night... And every night I was just like this is my life and I'm just counting my blessings."

Levi signed with an agent after his showcase at the RWCMD and the first audition he was sent for was The Choir of Man musical.

He said he almost cried after the audition as he thought it had gone badly but later found out he had been successful.

Now, Levi is onto the next project.

"It's ridiculous, I wouldn't have thought I'd be here at this point. I've only just done my first job and now I'm about to do my dream job".

Hamilton will be at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff from Thursday 26 November 2024 to Saturday 25 January 2025.

Watch Levi's full interview on Backstage, Sunday 29 October at 7:30pm on ITV Cymru Wales and later online.

