A man has been arrested following a report of racist abuse against a Newport County striker at a Gillingham FC match.

A Gillingham fan appeared to abuse striker Omar Bogle as he celebrated scoring in the 20th minute.

In a statement, Kent police said a man in his 20s had been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and taken into police custody.

Newport County have condemned the "racist gesture", adding that the club has a "zero-tolerance policy towards incidence of such nature."

A spokesperson for the club said: "Newport County is extremely disappointed with the racist gesture made to striker Omar Bogle by a Gillingham supporter during today’s League Two fixture at Priestfield Stadium.

"Newport County abhors any forms of racism, prejudice or discrimination and has a zero-tolerance policy towards incidents of such nature.

"The EFL have confirmed that the individual has been identified and arrested."

Bogle posted a statement on social media thanking those who offered messages of support.

He added: "Listen this problem is bigger than just in football but in life and as we keep saying. There's no place for racism."

A Football Association spokesperson said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We strongly condemn the discriminatory and offensive incident involving a spectator during the fixture between Gillingham and Newport County.

“We are investigating the matter and will work with the club and the relevant authorities to ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

Anti-discrimination body Kick It Out wrote on X: “We are aware of the disgusting abuse from a fan directed towards Newport forward Omar Bogle during Saturday’s League Two match at Gillingham.

“There is absolutely no room for so-called supporters like this in football and offences such as this should be met with the strongest possible punishments.

“We send our support to Omar and remind fans that discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated. If you see it or hear it, report it.”

