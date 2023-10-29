A 26-year-old man is in a "critical condition" following an assault in Swansea.

Emergency services were called to Bridge Street near the Villers Arms Public House at around 6.45pm on Saturday, October 21.

The incident happened on the same day Swansea City played Leicester City at the Swansea.com Stadium.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "A 26-year-old man was assaulted in the street by an unknown man who was part of a larger group of men."

Detective Inspector Chris Evans, from South Wales Police, said: “The victim declined medical attention in Swansea at the time and returned home to Birmingham.

“Unfortunately, he later become unwell, collapsed, and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“Extensive enquiries are on-going to identify the suspect and the group he was with, but we ask anyone with information to please come forward.”

The force is asking witnesses or anyone with information or video footage to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2300358686.

