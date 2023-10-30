A 13 year-old from Pembrokeshire was found dead yards away from his home after taking his own life, an inquest has heard.

Jai Palermo, 13, from Hook, Pembrokeshire, went missing on 22 January 2020 and was the subject of a police and coastguard search before he was found by police in a field near his home.

A four-day inquest into his death began on Monday 30 October where it was heard that Jai had been diagnosed with ADHD and sleeping difficulties at the age of six and had been on medication ever since.

A four-day inquest into Jai Palermo's death commenced on Monday at Haverfordwest County Hall. Credit: Google

Jai Palermo was a pupil at Haverfordwest High VC School when he took his own life three years ago.

The hearing was told that on the evening of January 22, 2020 he could not be found by his family and was subsequently reported missing.

In the early hours of the following morning, Jai’s body was found in a grassy area off New Road in Hook, about four miles from Haverfordwest.

During the inquest, Jai’s mother, Nia Owen described her son as a “lovely, lovely boy”. She explained how, in the hours before he went missing, Jai had gone to his grandmother’s house after school. Later that evening he was dropped off at his home but then left the property alone.

When his mother realised he was not at home she contacted her mother and Jai’s father to see if he had made his way to either of their addresses. When it was confirmed that he wasn’t at either property the family began a search and then alerted police.

Shortly after Jai’s body was found by police a short distance from his home - almost five hours after he has been reported missing.

Nia Owen said she was informed by a police officer that her son had taken his own life. She told the inquest: “Two officers came in and I remember thinking ‘he’s not with them, maybe he’s in the car.’ The lady said they had found him and I said ‘ok', she then said that they had found him and that he was dead. I fell to the floor," Ms Owen said.

Miss Owen also told the inquest that she had concerns about some of the medication - namely methylphenidate - prescribed to her son and the fact that he had been taking it from the age of six without a break in treatment.

She said: “Maybe he would still be alive if I had taken him off it.”Representatives from Dyfed-Powys Police and Hywel Dda University Health Board were also present at the inquest, which will continue on Tuesday and is expected to conclude on Thursday.