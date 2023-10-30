A 46-year-old man has been jailed after committing armed robbery at a betting shop in Merthyr Tydfil earlier this year.

In April, Anton Jones entered the Betfred shop in the town centre wearing a balaclava and holding an eight-inch breadknife within the sleeve of his jacket.

CCTV footage has shown him approaching a staff member at the shop demanding him to handover cash, which he is seen placing in a plastic bag. South Wales Police say he stole around £600.

The force says Jones deliberately didn't speak whilst inside the premises as he is a regular at the shop and would have been recognised by staff.

It says it was able to track Jones down after extensive CCTV enquiries showed his route to and from scene.

Officers were then able to locate the clothing he was wearing which had been concealed in the undergrowth on the riverbank of the River Taff.

This was recovered and the items were forensically examined showing Jones’ DNA was on the clothing.

Detective Constable Paul Bishop said, “Jones is a prolific offender, with four convictions for knife point robberies in the past.

"This was a team effort to bring a dangerous and un-phased offender to justice."

Jones has been jailed for eleven and a half years.

