North Wales headteacher Neil Foden has appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court accused of child sex abuse.

Foden, 66, is charged with sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15, sexual communication with a child, adult abuse of a position of trust and sexual activity with a girl aged 13-17.

Foden appeared via video link and spoke to confirm his name.

The pre-trial hearing was adjourned until the 5th of January 2024 and he was remanded into custody.