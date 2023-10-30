Gwynedd headteacher Neil Foden has appeared in court charged with child sex abuse
North Wales headteacher Neil Foden has appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court accused of child sex abuse.
Foden, 66, is charged with sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15, sexual communication with a child, adult abuse of a position of trust and sexual activity with a girl aged 13-17.
Foden appeared via video link and spoke to confirm his name.
The pre-trial hearing was adjourned until the 5th of January 2024 and he was remanded into custody.