A new scheme in Bannau Brycheiniog is on a mission to help protect and restore its carbon-rich peatlands in an effort to tackle climate emissions.

Local sheep farmers are involved with the project and wool from their flocks is used as a blanket on the peatlands, which are powerhouses of carbon storage.

The fleeces slow down the absorption of water, so valuable peat is not washed away.

The only way the giant bags of rolled wool can be transported up the hill and to their destination is by helicopter so it is a massive operation to get them to the top and empty them at the peaks.

The initiative has been five years in the making and the hope is that it will be rolled out across Wales.

90% of Welsh peatlands estimated to be in a damaged condition emit greenhouse gases

The benefits of peatland in tackling climate change are widely recognised.

Natural Resources Wales described peatland as "the most valuable land resource in Wales for carbon, given its potential to store 30% of soil-based carbon".

Experts behind a study into how habitats can help tackle the climate crisis said restoring the UK's damaged peatlands was a top priority to halt emissions from the "giant vaults full of carbon".

Warden, Stefan Edwards says 'it's vital for us as a National Park to combat climate change by doing this work.' Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

ITV Wales met the team behind the unique project in Bannau Brycheiniog with National Park Warden Steffan Edwards explaining how it works.

He said: "It's all decomposing material from millions of years ago which is holding a vast amount of carbon up on our hills.

"So, it's vital for us as a National Park to combat climate change by doing this work that we're doing up here on the mountain.

"The whole purpose of the wool is to use them as permeable dams on these peatland areas, to slow water down.

"Silt builds up behind, and peat doesn't wash away into the water course then."

Sheep farmer Kath Whitrow says it's a 'wonderful' project to be involved with Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

A number of local graziers and sheep farmers have given their wool to the National Park for the scheme, including Kath Whitrow.

She said: "Once a year they get shorn and that wool is not a hugely valuable product.

"But putting it back on the peat bogs up here to make sure that those habitats are maintained, I just think it's wonderful. It's local.

"That wool was grown on that hill. And now it's going back there to make sure it keeps its condition for generations to come."

Local graziers and farmers hope this will be the first of many projects, where they will team up with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park to bring in measures that will improve habitat and help combat climate change.

The National Park aims to stop using imported coconut husk to help protect our peatlands and replace it with Welsh wool Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Imported coconut husk is being used to help protect our peatlands, but the National Park wants to stop using it, replacing it with all Welsh wool.

And it is a material being used more and more in other areas.

Gareth Clark form the British Wool Marketing Board said: "The upholstery on the London Underground is all made out of British wool.

"Next time you're on the Tube, you're actually sitting on British wool.

"And the reason they do that is because of its durability and it lasts so much longer than other fibres."

Natural Resources Wales says "peatland is the most valuable land resource in Wales for carbon". Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

It is estimated that 90% of Welsh peatlands in a damaged condition emit greenhouse gases, with Natural Resources Wales saying it is vital to address both the nature and climate emergencies.

It runs a National Peatland Action Programme which is funded by the Welsh Government. Development grants of between £10,000- £30,000 are now available to fund 'shovel-ready' restoration projects.

Mannon Lewis who leads the National Peatland Action Programme said: “This start-up Development Grant aims to encourage landowners to understand their peatland and develop a plan so that they’re shovel-ready for restoration.

"Successful applicants will show how the funding will develop an actionable peatland restoration plan.

"Once the restoration plan is in place, options to progress to restoration action include our follow-on competitive Delivery Grant (£50K-£250K)."

The funding pot for this third round of development grants totals £100,000, Climate Change Minister Julie James said: “We’ve seen increasing rates of peatland restoration in recent years, but there is still so much we need to do for us to accelerate restoration.

"It’s our greatest terrestrial carbon sink and by funding Project Development Grants, we are taking an important step to accelerate restoration efforts.

"This is a long-term endeavour. Preparing now, will help us build capacity to go further, faster in the future.

"I encourage those with peatland to apply for this funding, as healthy peatlands help protect against the climate emergency.”

