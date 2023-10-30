A stroke survivor is warning others to be aware of the symptoms after she suffered the serious condition at the age of 25.

New research by the Stroke Association shows that a quarter of stroke survivors are under the age of 60, while people often believe the condition only affects older people.

Eight years after Lauren Watson, 33, from Rhondda Cynon Taff, had a stroke, she said that it still impacts her life as a mother.

Lauren Watson told ITV Wales about her experience of having a stroke at the age of 25

While juggling family life with her job as a teaching assistant, Ms Watson is also still dealing with the aftermath of having a stroke.

Recalling the day it happened, she said: "I woke up the next day and my friends started saying that you're speaking gibberish.

"I started vomiting and my friend said we have to take you to the hospital."

Ms Watson added: "It was a Sunday and I remember it like it was yesterday. The CT Scan showed that I had a blood clot.

"I had age on my side as well. I was fit. I was 25 then and now 8 years later I'm still suffering from anxiety."

Ms Watson also thanked her doctors, family and friends and said this "could happen to anyone".

What are the most common symptoms of stroke?

The FAST test helps to find out the three most common symptoms of stroke. Credit: Stoke Association

Sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body, including legs, hands or feet.

Difficulty finding words or speaking in clear sentences.

Sudden blurred vision or loss of sight in one or both eyes.

Sudden memory loss or confusion, and dizziness or a sudden fall.

A sudden, severe headache.

Angela Contestabile is the Policy and Influencing Lead from the Stroke Association.

She highlighted the need for people to recognise the signs and symptoms of having a stroke.

She said: "Over half of people in Wales don't know that young people can have a stroke. They make up about 1 in 4 people, which is important because those people are in the working age.

"Stroke can cause quite a significant disability and those people need a lot of support.

"It's quite a shock for people to have a stroke to cope with that mentally as well as physically. The Stroke Association provide those life after stroke services to help them do that.

"FAST stands for Facial weakness recognition, Asymmetric symptoms, Speech issues and Taking action quickly by calling 999."

