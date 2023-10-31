A 15-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a crash involving an e-scooter.

Gwent Police said it received a report of an incident involving an e-scooter and a black Audi Q2 in Bryngwyn Road, Newport, at around 11am on Monday 30 October.

The teenage boy who was on the e-scooter has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A second teenager is also believed to have been on the e-scooter, the force added, but he left before police arrived. Officers say they would like to speak to him to ensure he is safe and well.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time, to come forward.

"Anyone with information can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300369629. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."

