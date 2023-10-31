Bruce Springsteen to kick off UK-tour in Cardiff next summer

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to the Principality Stadium in 2024.

They will kick off the UK leg of their new world tour in Cardiff on Sunday, 5 May.

The 28-song arena show will include staples like Born to Run, Glory Days, Rosalita, Promised Land and Backstreets.

It will be the band's third major show at the Welsh landmark with the tour described as "one of the greatest shows ever." It has received five-star reviews.

Springsteen was last in the Welsh capital back in 2013 when he brought the Wrecking Ball World Tour to Cardiff and before that the Magic Tour thrilled music lovers in 2008.

Boss fans will also be able to see the E Street band in Belfast, Sunderland and London. A full list of their other European gigs can be found here.

The latest tour announcement is welcome news after Bruce Springsteen's team revealed in September that he would be postponing all his 2023 USA and Canadian tour dates to 2024 due to ill health.

A press release issued at the time said the music icon, who was 74 last month, is “steadily recovering” from peptic ulcer disease.

At the time Springsteen said in a short statement: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support.

"I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Springsteen isn't the only big name heading to Wales next year, with Taylor Swift bringing her much anticipated Eras tour to Wales.

This year has been a bumper year for music fans too with Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour described as "mind-blowing" by fans.

Coldplay had a two-night gig in the Welsh capital in June and Harry Styles' gig saw people travelling from the Netherlands and the United States to see him in Cardiff.

A music report in July revealed more than half a million fans came to Wales to see some of their favourite artists in 2022.

It revealed that 30,000 people travelled to Cardiff from outside the UK.

UK Music Chief Executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said: “Music is one of our great assets – not only is it vital to the economic success in Wales, but it also generates huge amounts of soft power and helps promote Wales across the globe."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...