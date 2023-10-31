A drink-driving nurse has been jailed after hitting a father-of-three and leaving him with 'catastrophic' injuries.

Charlotte Brown, 34, left the victim fighting for his life on the roadside in North Wales and has been jailed for 16 months.

The victim's wife and now carer said the actions of Charlotte Brown had turned her family's life " upside down.”

Charlotte Brown, 34, of Cysgod y Castell, Llandudno Junction, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Mark Davies, 48, a joiner and father-of-three, by careless driving on January 28.

The Court heard that Brown was "extremely intoxicated" and " struggling to stand up” the night she drove into Mr Davies on Crogfryn Lane.

During the sentencing the judge said how even after hitting Mr Davies, Brown carried on, leaving him at the roadside with the "most dreadful injuries".

Judge Saffman said: “He’s lost the memory of much of his previous life. I can’t imagine, and I have never seen, more serious injuries in a case of this nature. It’s unlikely he will ever work again. This was a grave and life-threatening injury.”

The court heard that Mark Davies had been struck by the car while walking in Llandudno and was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he remained until May. He was then transferred to a specialist rehabilitation centre until August.

The father-of-three was then able to move back to his family, but needed rehabilitation on a daily basis. He suffered severe head and brain injuries, facial fractures, and lost the use of his right arm.

Leanne Davies, 36, the victim’s wife, said in a victim statement: "January 28 is a date I will never forget. The choice made that night by Charlotte Brown to get in her car drunk, to break the law, that selfish choice changed everything forever.”

She went on to say, ”Mark absolutely loved life. Running was his passion, he had completed the Swiss Peaks 360km ultra marathon and had won a Welsh sports award for his running. He will never be the same person. We are now living a life sentence due to the actions of someone else.”

Brown was given a 16 month custodial sentence and 32 month driving ban at Caernarfon Crown Court.