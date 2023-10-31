Leigh Halfpenny will run out at the Principality Stadium for the final time on Saturday afternoon. The full-back is calling time on his international career after spending 15 years at the very top of the game.

In that time, Halfpenny has amassed over 800 points, placing him third on the Welsh all-time scorers list. He has 101 Wales caps to his name and went on three Lions tours, earning himself the man of the series award in 2013.

His legacy as a legend of the Welsh game has been cemented for some time but this is his final week as a Wales international. Our sports reporter Matt Southcombe has spoken to the people who know him best…

The Childhood Coach

Rob Steele was Halfpenny's coach at Gorseinon Rugby Club. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Halfpenny’s journey began at Gorseinon Rugby Club, where he was coached by Rob Steele throughout his childhood. Back then, Halfpenny would often be one of the smallest on the field but his heart was bigger than most.

“As a young lad? Very quiet,” said Steele. “Much as he is now, you know. He never stood out until he was on the field. But once you got him onto the field he was competitive, very competitive.

“If he missed a tackle, you’d guarantee the next one would be even harder. When he started down here, he was a little thin boy - Matchstick legs, his Grandfather used to call him!”

It was during his time in the club’s junior section when Halfpenny began honing his kicking skills. He would often turn off the high street and head towards the club with a bag of balls slung over his shoulder.

Very quickly, his talent became evident. “I think he was about 11 and after training they would all want to kick the ball,” Steele recalled.

“I didn’t like kicking the ball away so I said for a joke ‘Listen, if any of you can kick the ball over now five metres out from the try line, five metres from the touch line, I’ll give you a fiver’. “Leigh kicked it. That angle is nearly impossible. Five metres out, five metres in, I was a fiver down!”

When he transitioned into academy rugby, the Ospreys turned him away, fearing he was too small.Cardiff Blues - as they were then known - swooped in and the rest is history.

Halfpenny’s Wales debut came against South Africa in 2008. Two years later, George North made his Wales bow against the same opposition. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The FriendHalfpenny’s Wales debut came against South Africa in 2008. Two years later, George North made his Wales bow against the same opposition. Ever since, the pair shared the Welsh back three together countless times. They formed a friendship that extends far beyond the playing field.

“It's the defensive stuff that you don't see,” explains North. “He stops a try just by being in the right place and understanding the team we're playing against and their main threats.

"But also when it's down to the pivotal tackle where they have made a line break, he's always been there to take care of it. I'd much rather - and I've been very lucky to have the ability and have the honour to - play with Leigh than against him."

Neil Jenkins, former Wales fly-half worked with Halfpenny on his goal-kicking from the age of 16. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The MentorThroughout Halfpenny’s Test career, he’s had Neil Jenkins - Wales’ all-time top points-scorer - as his mentor. The former fly-half worked with Halfpenny on his goal-kicking from the age of 16. During Halfpenny’s illustrious Test career Jenkins was always the man bringing on the kicking tee. In many ways, he had a front-row seat to the full-back’s goal-kicking prowess.

“It was massive,” Jenkins said of Halfpenny’s ability to kick penalties from anywhere inside the opposition half. “Psychologically for your team but for the opposition as well, especially with the distance of his kicking as well.

“[He can kick from] Around the halfway line and even just inside his own half on occasions, from angles, in most conditions, in any stadium in the world, he’s able to step up and nail it when it matters most.

“His work ethic, his dedication, his willingness to get better… He’s never accepted that he’s doing enough. He’s always pushed himself and he’s been a world class player. He’s been a pleasure to work with.”

Halfpenny has amassed over 800 points, placing him third on the Welsh all-time scorers list. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The Man HimselfHalfpenny has always been a man of few words. If he could have done it all without the fame that came with it, he’d have probably been more than happy.

His talent is only overshadowed by his modesty. In his final press conference this week, he shied away from praise and instead spoke of what his team-mates and coaches had done for him.

And he was emotional as he reflected on his career. “It’s just been a huge privilege to have represented my country over the last 15 years,” he said. “It’s meant everything to me and it will be an emotional one on Saturday.”