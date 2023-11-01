A holiday park in Tenby is evacuating guests as Wales prepares for the arrival of Storm Ciarán

The Met Office has issued yellow weather rain warnings, the lowest level, meaning some disruption could be on the way.

The notice has been issued from 6 p.m. this evening until the end of Thursday.

The River Ritec in Tenby has a severe flood warning and a flood alert is in place for South Pembrokeshire.

A flood alert for the Pembrokeshire coast is no longer in force.

Natural Resources Wales said in a post on Facebook: "A Severe Flood Warning has been issued for the River Ritec, Tenby in anticipation of StormCiaran's rainfall which could lead to record river levels.

"This covers the Kiln Park Holiday Site which has already experienced flooding and is already evacuating guests."

A severe flood alert is in place for the River Ritec in Tenby Credit: Natural Resources Wales

Holidaymakers at the site have been posting on social media one said: "We are starting to get waterlogged.

"Little rivers have burst their banks and we got more rain with a storm chucked in for good measure lol. Might swop by car for a boat."

Another guest said: "We r so disappointed our holiday down Kiln Park has been cancelled due to flooding and its going 2 get worse!

"I got as far as Cardiff wen I had a phonecall that site that site staff are asking every 1 2 leave! Mam, dad and Dylan on their way back after they have waded thru the water 2 pack the car up!"

Northern Wales will see the most rain, with the potential for 100mm (nearly 4in) over 36 hours.

With coastal gusts anticipated, the Met Office is advising people to not go near the water's edge.

Once the storm has passed the outlook will continue to remain unsettled for the weekend.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: "Warnings will continue to be updated over the coming days, so it is important to stay up to date with the Met Office forecast and warnings in your area."

Rain warning: What to expect

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Wind warning: What to expect

Very strong and potentially damaging winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely late Wednesday onwards into Thursday.

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

