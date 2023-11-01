Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Richard Morgan speaks to Adam Smith who lost his business to AI

A Welsh business owner claims Artificial Intelligence (AI) stopped his firm after new software launched which he says led to a downturn in demand for content writers.

AI is on the rise, with the new technology being named the most notable word of 2023 by the dictionary publisher Collins.

Adam Smith, founder of The Content Machine had to lay off almost 100 staff members earlier this year.

He says his business "lost 70-80% of its content" and his workforce sadly paid the price.

A business owner said his work was brought to an abrupt end because of AI. Credit: ITV Wales

He told ITV Wales: "It all happened so quickly as well. We were on a massive wave of success in this business as the business was only four years old.

"We were doing several million in terms of revenue at that point. We thought we were on to something really big here."

Now, Mr Smith has started another business that is in sync with AI.

What is artificial intelligence?

AI is the intelligence demonstrated by machines, as opposed to the natural intelligence displayed by both animals and humans.

Examples of AI include face recognition software and digital voice assistants, such as Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa.

The Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies, says AI should be able to "increase productivity" and get rid of some of the "jobs that people don't want".

He said: "We will have thousands of researchers going out collecting information from across every source on the internet across the web, bringing it together and collating it in a way that can be useful.

"But it comes with risks as well and that's why the Bletchley Park conference is so important because that will be looking at some of the risks and how we can be secure against them."

"Let's accept that jobs may change, but that always happens with any new technology"

Play Brightcove video

But he also acknowledges that AI will have an impact on the way we work in the future, saying we need to "accept that jobs may change".

"That always happens with any new technology and it has done over centuries," he said.

"The difference is if we're prepared for it then we can see it coming and we can retrain people in other jobs."

Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies says using AI comes with benefits and risks. Credit: ITV Wales

He highlighted some of the sectors already using new technology as a means to future-proof themselves.

The minister said: "We have an interesting cluster going on in South Wales at the moment because we've got a cyber security cluster going on with the Airbus stand in Newport.

"With cyber security being taught in Cardiff and universities, people are coming out with very well-paid jobs by the way. Also, we've got the semi-conductor cluster going on in South Wales and AI can fit seamlessly into that."

Should people be worried about AI taking away jobs?

Play Brightcove video

Amplyfi is an AI-powered market intelligence company working in Wales. Its Chief Executive Paul Teather, says this new technology will make it easier for people to do their jobs.

He said: "Whatever job function you're doing you rely on information, and you have this 'information paradox' where to be better at your job you need access to more information.

"But the more time you spend researching and understanding the less time you spend doing your job.

"We are trying to help people manage that paradox by asking if can we synthesise the information that is easier for you to consume. And makes it more effective in your day-to-day work."

Could AI help speed up diagnosis in Wales and reduce waiting times?

A Welsh health board is already leading the world with its use of AI to help detect and diagnose cancer.

The team at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is the first in the UK to pilot the use of the application, called the 'Galen platform', in a clinical setting to assist with breast cancer diagnosis.

Dr Aslam said: "With the backlogs we have in the NHS it’s more important than ever to diagnose more quickly and more accurately.” Credit: ITV Wales

Dr Muhammad Aslam believes we should call this "assistive intelligence" rather than "artificial intelligence" because a clinician will always be needed to give the final say on diagnoses.

However, this new clinical use could herald the dawn of a new era in cancer diagnostics, given that breast cancer treatment requires quick and accurate testing to get more successful outcomes for patients.

In the prostate cancer tests it yielded 100% reliability.

What are the potential risks of AI?

A conference at Bletchley Park has heard about some of the concerns surrounding AI, especially around privacy and security. But Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, Derek Walker says it also could have a big impact on social mobility.

The commissioner highlighted that "unequal access to AI and other new technologies" could "exacerbate inequalities in our society".

He also believes people are concerned about their jobs due to AI automation.

World leaders and huge technology firms are expected at a major summit on AI organised by the Prime Minister. Credit: PA Images

Mr Walker said: "Unless addressed, the predicted growth in science, technology and ‘green jobs’ will benefit the already advantaged because of a lack of diversity in relevant education, training and jobs.

"We must use projections about the future of AI to shape decision-making today so that we can limit the downsides and maximise the long-term benefits for the people of Wales for the years ahead."

The commissioner also reflected on the benefits of AI saying it can "improve the lives of the people of Wales" due to the "potential for improvements in healthcare, climate adaptation, transport, education, and many more areas".

"AI and new technologies can be a net positive for the future generations of Wales, but we need to make the right decisions now," he added.

What do people think about AI across the world?

World leaders and huge technology firms are expected at a major summit on artificial intelligence (AI) organised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

According to data collected by the UK government, when asked how much do people agree or disagree that powerful AI should be tested by independent experts to ensure it is safe, most respondents in all countries agreed, ranging from 59% in Japan to 76% in the UK and Singapore.

In the survey done in nearly all countries, more than half of the people were worried about the risk of AI being used to carry out cyberattacks, AI being used to help design biological weapons, and humans losing control of AI.

The latest Office for National Statistics reveals one in three people are worried AI could take their jobs away.

32% of adults in work fear the technology might put their jobs at risk

28% believe AI could make their jobs easier.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...