A man repeatedly punched his partner in an “appalling" attack as she drove at a speed of 70mph along the M4 while their children were in the vehicle.

Gareth Davies, who owns a burger van, inflicted injuries to his partner’s face and body, before the car crashed into a hedge at the roadside.

Attempting to run from the scene, leaving his three-year-old son in the vehicle, Davies was stopped by two members of the public who pinned him down and called the police.

Davies, 27, had travelled to the Porthcawl Truck Gathering with his now ex, his son and her daughter, both aged three.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Davies had become intoxicated before leaving the show shortly before midnight.

South Wales Police later confirmed he had blown 79 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath - more than twice the legal limit. He also tested positive for cannabis.

Gareth Davies, of Monmouthshire, appeared in Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday Credit: Media Wales

The victim was initially driving before Davies began accusing her of speaking to other men at the event. Becoming increasingly more violent, he then punched her in the face, which was later confirmed to have broken her nose.

CCTV footage shown in Court revealed Davies’ ex pulling into a petrol station on the M4 before he pulled her out of the vehicle, continuing to assault her on the floor. As the victim attempted to remove the children from the car, Davies removed his shoe, using the object to hit her in the face.

Both parties returned to the vehicle, continuing on the journey, before stopping minutes later at a nearby car park where Davies is seen to get into the driver’s seat, his ex moving to the passenger’s side.

Hannah Friedman, prosecuting, told the Court: “He began driving erratically close to the car in front”.

She explained the defendant then lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

“The defendant tried to run away from the vehicle but was pinned to the ground by two members of the public,” she said.

Suffering a series of injuries, the victim said: “I haven’t been sleeping well since it happened and I don’t leave home. I am getting constant flashbacks.

“My daughter sees my injuries every day and knows how they were caused”.

Ben Waters, for Davies, told the court: “He (Davies) is ashamed and appalled by his behaviour.”

Mr Waters said his client had drunk alcohol in excess after a long period of abstinence.

Davies, of Monmouthshire, was sentenced for assault occasioning actual bodily harm of his then-girlfriend and for breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence handed to him last year for assault occasioning actual bodily harm of a previous partner, theft, disclosure of private photos, dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

At that time he was given a 10-month sentence suspended for two years.

Davies received two years, half of which he will serve in custody and the rest on licence. Recorder Hughes also imposed a restraining order preventing him from approaching or contacting his ex for at least five years.

