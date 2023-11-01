A serial thief described by his lawyer as having the "worst record you will have seen" has been jailed again.

Andrew Davies, 43, was caught repeatedly trying to steal from a restaurant in Cardiff Bay just a month after he had narrowly avoided prison for previous thefts.

His lawyer admitted to magistrates that Davies' "atrocious record" was one of the worst he's ever seen, with more than 500 previous convictions to his name.

On October 25, Davies attempted to steal three bottles of vodka from The Dock in Cardiff Bay before he was stopped by an employee. Credit: Google Maps

The court heard Davies, of Hansen Street in Butetown, was a heroin addict from a very young age and spent much of his life in and out of the criminal justice system.

On 25 October, Davies attempted to steal three bottles of vodka from The Dock in Cardiff Bay before he was stopped by a restaurant employee.

The same evening, the 43-year-old went into JD Sports on Queen Street and stole five Under Armour jackets worth a total of £225. The next day he returned and took four Fred Perry t-shirts worth a total of £300.

Davies still more than £400 worth of clothes from stores on Cardiff's Queen Street. Credit: PA

On 28 October, Davies went back to The Dock and approached the staff room door at the rear of the restaurant. He walked through, then fled when challenged by a worker but within minutes he tried to go back into the staff room, where he was again confronted.

Without managing to steal anything on this occasion, Davies moved on to Cardiff Bay Retail Park's Sports Direct. He ripped the security tags off three jackets worth a total of £195 and left without paying. Shortly afterwards he was arrested by police officers who recovered the jackets.

Davies admitted burglary, attempted burglary and three counts of theft at Cardiff Magistrates Court.

His lawyer told magistrates: "I am the first to recognise he has an atrocious record. He perhaps has the worst record you will have seen.

"He recognises that is an appalling record and cannot be excused. His life has been blighted by addiction and unfortunately, he has been a heroin addict from childhood."

Davies has 517 offences on his record including 355 of dishonesty and last month he received a suspended 10-month sentence for thefts.

His lawyer said: "He has beaten heroin, receiving a Buvidal injection monthly which holds the addiction at bay. But in recent years he has replaced heroin with alcohol, hence the bottles of vodka.

"His sister Nicola passed away after struggling with lung cancer and it is her funeral on Friday this week. Unfortunately the loss of his sister triggered a relapse and all these offences occurred over a three-day period when he was dealing with that. She was his one remaining family member."Davies was given a 10-month prison sentence and was ordered to pay a £154 victim services surcharge following his release.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...