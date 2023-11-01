A garden in Sully will become home for more than 700 tortoises over the next few months.

R ecent warm weather has caused issues with hibernation leading many people across Wales and the UK to look for alternative solutions.

Tortoise Sanctuary Sully in the Vale of Glamorgan is a tortoise hibernation retreat that has seen people driving from London to ensure their pets hibernate over the winter.

This year the sanctuary has had more tortoises than ever before due to the warm in September and October.

One man drove all the way from London to give his tortoise the perfect first hibernation.

Darryl said: "I don't really want a tortoise in the fridge next to the chicken Kievs, especially for 8-9 weeks, I'd rather him be safe, be out and be monitored."

The tortoises will spend the next few months in a temperature controlled shed where each tortoise has it's very own box bed.

The sanctuary is a charity, so the challenge to keep the facilities and services going is a constant one.

Martyn Lewis, the head volunteer at the sanctuary said: "In the Winter, our electrical bills go through the roof and in the summer the food bills go up and the electric bills go down. It's a constant challenge and our main income comes from hibernation."

Although there's been a recent increase in popularity, people have been using the sanctuary for a number of years.

One woman has visited the sanctuary in Sully for more than 10 years now.

She said: "I wouldn't know where to start hibernating a tortoise, I just found this ten years ago now, they do a medical check, then they go to sleep and then we'll pick them up in March."