Campaigners hoping to save and take over an Abergavenny day centre are "frustrated" that no decision will be made next week.

Service users and their families want the Tudor Centre reopened for adults with learning disabilities and are also keen to provide support to a wider range of people.

It had been the base for the My Day, My Life service but hasn't reopened since closing at the start of the Covid pandemic.

The Melville Centre, a theatre and community building, was being considered as an alternative site for the project.

The group were told a few weeks ago that a decision over its future would be made at the "next" Monmouthshire County Council cabinet meeting on Wednesday 8 November, however, it's not included in the agenda which was recently published.

Jenny Powell, chairwoman of the Gathering Community Group, which wishes to take over the Tudor Centre said: "We feel frustrated for the people who have been waiting for this service to still not have a decision and a place to go.

"We are, however, quite relieved that they (the council) still have not completely decided on the Melville Centre as we feel it is not suitable for the service."

Mrs Powell added: "We are happy that the council is continuing to talk with our group about taking over the Tudor Street site."

Monmouthshire County Council's Conservative opposition, Councillor Richard John is "really disappointed" by the delay.

He said: "The future of Tudor Street day centre and the My Day My Life service seems to have been completely sidelined by the council's Labour administration, dropped from the agenda for cabinet without any explanation.

"This is really disrespectful to people with learning disabilities, the users of the service themselves, their families and all the campaigners who've given up their own time to fight for this centre to be saved."

But Green Party cabinet member Councillor Ian Chandler, who has responsibility for social care, said: "I don't think it's disrespectful I take the opposite view and we are taking this very seriously and are seriously engaging in consultations."

Last month it had been expected Monmouthshire County Council's Labour-led cabinet would agree the base for the My Day, My Life service should be established at the town's Melville Centre.

But in a last-minute decision, Councillor Ian Chandler asked the cabinet to defer any decision while the officials held talks with campaigners.

He says it's now hoped a report can be prepared for the cabinet's 15 November meeting, but that couldn't be confirmed at present.

The Gathering Community Group's mission to save and reopen the Tudor Centre was kick-started when a cabinet decision was taken at the end of November 2022 to close it without consultation.

A Crowd Fund page has been set up by the group. It has raised just under £700 with a target of £5,000 which will go towards running costs.

