Campaigners for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict will take their protest to the Cardiff office of one of Labour’s Shadow Ministers as part of the pressure on the party’s leader Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir is facing criticism from within Labour and from political opponents as he resists pressure to call for a ceasefire, instead urging both parties in the conflict to agree to a humanitarian pause to allow aid in and people out of the war zone.

In a speech earlier this week he said his response to the crisis was shaped by responding to both the massacre of Jews in Israel by Hamas and the “humanitarian catastrophe” unfolding in Gaza, adding that Hamas would be “emboldened” by a ceasefire and start preparing for future violence immediately.

Today a group of pro-Palestinian campaigners say they intend to hold a peace vigil outside the office of Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens.

The Cardiff Central MP has supported the Labour leadership’s stance, she said: “The horrific scenes of suffering and death of innocent civilians in Gaza and Israel are shocking and distressing".

She added: "I understand the instinctive calls for a ceasefire because we all want the killing and the suffering to stop. And we all want to see the immediate release of the hostages taken by Hamas."Yesterday, Hamas reiterated its intention to continue to hold the hostages and to prosecute its war on Israel. In these current circumstances, the only credible approach that has any chance of achieving what we all want to see in Gaza - the urgent alleviation of Palestinian suffering - is humanitarian pauses to allow food, water, electricity, medicines and fuel in and people out.The Cardiff Central MP says she is "appalled by the civilian deaths at the Jabalia refugee camp".

She said: "Our position has always been and continues to be that Israel must submit to the rules of international law.

"We must recognise that Israel was subject to an unimaginable terrorist attack. They have the right to go after the terrorists who carried out the attacks and get their hostages back but this is not a blank cheque.Jo Steven says "A political solution is needed to this conflict" repeating Sir Keir Starmer's words earlier this week on what is needed to achieve that: “A renewed push, from all parties, to find a way to peace. It will mean engaging with our Arab partners and working urgently on viable plans for a Palestine free from the terrorism of Hamas.

"It will mean engaging with Israel, seeking to address its security concerns in the future but showing clearly that the settlement building is unacceptable, unlawful and has to stop. "The Palestinian people need to know there is a genuine will and determination from Israel, from Arab states, from the West to finally address their plight in deeds as well as words."

That’s the same position taken by her fellow Cardiff politician, First Minister Mark Drakeford who has said, “I endorse the calls made by Keir Starmer for humanitarian pauses so that aid can urgently get to those who need it.

“A pause could create conditions which lead to a ceasefire and then on to the crucial next steps to provide a credible route to the peaceful resolution which is so desperately needed."

That hasn’t stopped other Welsh Labour figures from taking a different approach. Health Minister Eluned Morgan is the most senior of those. She wrote in an article on Wales Online that “An immediate ceasefire will save hundreds, if not thousands, of innocent lives.

“On top of this, we must call for Israeli hostages to be released and the world must stand together to condemn the vicious Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023 and the rise in antisemitic behaviour.”

Twelve Labour backbenchers are among twenty-seven Senedd Members who have signed a Statement of Opinion in the Welsh Parliament calling for an “immediate ceasefire.”

More than a hundred councillors, mainly in England, resigned over the leadership’s position but the number included Merthyr Tydfil councillor, Jamie Scriven who posted on Facebook that he “will not support the statements or actions of the Labour Party on the Middle East conflict”

In his statement, he told voters that he was quitting Labour for a number of reasons but that “the tipping point” was the stance on Israel-Gaza.

He added, “The recent actions the Party endorsed to impose a collective punishment against the Palestinian people by Israel is inexcusable and Keir Starmer should have retracted and apologised.”

Politically this has been described as the biggest crisis of Keir Starmer’s leadership and is tied up with the reasons why he was chosen for the job: his overriding aim is to prove that Labour is a responsible party, ready to take the difficult decisions of government.

That stance is creating immense pressure not just from the wider party, but amongst his closest colleagues in the shadow cabinet.Another Shadow minister, Liz Kendall, has suggested that Labour MPs who call for a ceasefire won’t face disciplinary action.

She told Sky News that the leadership will continue to listen and engage with critics of Sir Keir’s Stance.

Shadow cabinet minister Liz Kendall has suggested that Labour MPs who defy party leader Sir Keir Starmer by calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict will not face action.

The shadow work and pension secretary told Sky News the leadership will continue to listen and engage with critics of Sir Keir’s stance.

“Keir’s position is the right one, and I actually think, if you look across our party, our desire to end the killing, to make sure we get that aid in and the hostages out, and that long-term goal of a two-state solution, is something that we all agree on.”

Outside the party, the calls are even louder. Plaid Cymru has criticised both UK and Welsh Labour leaders.

Social Justice spokesperson Sioned Williams said “Welsh Government must show the leadership and moral conviction needed to stop the violence in Gaza. Day by day, too many innocent people – half of whom are children – are losing their lives.

“The families living in constant fear need the international community to step up and call unambiguously for a ceasefire.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...