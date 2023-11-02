A wildlife project set up to bring pine martens back to Bannau Brycheiniog has proven a success and encouraged a new population to make it their home.

The animals are critically endangered in Wales and England - meaning that the species is considered to be facing an extremely high risk of extinction.

This is a result of them being heavily hunted and much of their woodland habitat lost.

But volunteers and the national park have been working hard over the last five years to entice the pine marten back to this part of Wales.

Camera traps have captured footage of pine martens in Bannau Brecheiniog National Park. Credit: Bannau Brecheiniog National Park Authority

Around 60 treetop dens have been installed around the park. Cameras have been scattered around the woodland too, in the hope of catching a glimpse of them.

The project team have finally got evidence of what they have been waiting for, the return of the elusive pine marten to the local woodland.

This is just one of many initiatives across the UK battling to bring the animal back from the brink.

Legal protection and concerted conservation efforts are helping with the recovery of the species' population.

They are recolonising parts of their former range across Wales, England and Scotland.

The dens have encouraged a new population of pine martens to settle in the park. Credit: Bannau Brecheiniog National Park Authority

Jason Rees, Assistant Conservation Officer at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park told ITV's Coast & Country: "One of our last records was 1980s of a pine marten within the park and now through the fantastic work of the volunteers.

"We've identified 13 different animals and actually a family of pine martens which is absolutely fantastic."

What is a pine marten? According to the Vincent Wildlife Trust, the pine marten is a member of the mustelid family. Its relatives include the stoat, weasel, mink and polecat.

Identifying features: Cat size, chestnut brown fur, creamy yellow or orange throat patch, long bushy tail.

Breeding: Up to five kits born in spring. Kits stay with their mother before dispersing in the autumn.

Diet: Berries, fruits, small mammals, invertebrates, birds and amphibians.

Habitat: Requires forest or scrub habitat that provides cover.

Behaviour: Largely solitary and strictly nocturnal in winter. In summer they can be seen in the day, especially females with kits.

