Police have taped off a road in Cardiff after two women were seriously injured in a reported hit-and-run.

A South Wales Police spokesman said the force received a report at around 1:50am on Thursday of a "collision" on Harris Avenue in Rumney.

The driver of the car had failed to stop and left the scene, the force said.

The two victims, a 45-year-old woman from Trowbridge and a 35-year-old woman from St Mellons were taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

Their injuries are being treated as serious but not life-threatening.A 34-year-old man from Rumney was located in the Beddau area and arrested in connection with the incident.

